Uganda: Bishop Zziwa Preaches Forgiveness to Mityana Prison Inmates

The Chairperson of the Uganda Episcopal Conference and Bishop of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese, Rt. Rev. Joseph Antony Zziwa, has urged inmates at Mityana Prison to embrace forgiveness and let go of resentment toward those who contributed to their imprisonment.

Bishop Zziwa delivered the message during a special Mass held at the prison as part of the Christmas celebrations, where he led prayers and offered words of encouragement to inmates.

The visit aimed at providing spiritual support, hope, and a sense of restoration to hundreds of inmates serving different sentences. Addressing the prisoners, Bishop Zziwa emphasised that forgiveness is a powerful foundation for personal transformation and reconciliation.

"I ask you to forgive all those who wronged you or played a role in your imprisonment," he said.

"Learn from the example of Nelson Mandela, who spent many years in jail but left without holding any grudge against anyone."

The Bishop noted that anger and unforgiveness only prolong suffering, while forgiveness opens the door to healing, peace, and renewed purpose.

He commended prison authorities and chaplains for their continued efforts to provide spiritual and psychosocial support to inmates, saying such initiatives help restore dignity, hope, and moral guidance among those behind bars.

Prison officials welcomed the Bishop's message, noting that spiritual guidance plays a vital role in transforming behaviour and preparing inmates for successful reintegration into society upon release.

Bishop Zziwa assured the inmates that the Church will continue conducting pastoral visits and counselling programmes to promote rehabilitation and encourage positive change.

His visit comes as Christian communities worldwide observe the Lenten season, a period dedicated to repentance, reflection, forgiveness, and spiritual renewal.