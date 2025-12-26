Uganda: Over 250 NUP Supporters Defect to NRM in Tooro Region

More than 250 former supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) from Kyenjojo, Bunyangabu, and Ntoroko districts have officially defected to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

The group was paraded during a ceremony held in the Tooro sub-region, presided over by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, who welcomed them into the ruling party and challenged them to become active mobilisers ahead of upcoming political activities.

Addressing the gathering, Tayebwa urged the new members to rally more support for the NRM and promote civic participation, particularly through voting.

"I want to welcome you to the National Resistance Movement and ask you to work hard to mobilise more support for the party while also encouraging Ugandans to participate in voting," Tayebwa said.

During the same engagement, the Deputy Speaker revealed that President Yoweri Museveni has directed government to fully abolish all fees in Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools starting next year. He said the move is aimed at easing the financial burden on parents and improving access to education.

"The President has directed that starting next year, no fees should be charged in all UPE schools across the country," Tayebwa said.

"This will go hand in hand with the recruitment of more teachers to improve service delivery in the education sector."

Tayebwa also disclosed that government plans to increase funding for road infrastructure nationwide, noting that larger districts will receive special consideration in the allocation of funds.

"The President has also ordered an increment in road funding, and bigger districts will be given special consideration to improve our road network," he added.

Some of the newly commissioned members--many of whom previously contested for various political positions under NUP--cited inadequate facilitation as one of the reasons for leaving the opposition party. They said limited financial support made it difficult to run effective campaigns.

One of the converts, Jennifa Kabasinguzi, said her decision to join the NRM was influenced by the prospect of better opportunities and stability.

"We were not adequately supported, yet campaigns require resources," Kabasinguzi said.

"I was attracted by the promise of job opportunities, which I believe will give me and my family a better future."

The mass defection adds to a growing trend of political realignments in the Tooro region, as the ruling party continues to consolidate support across the political divide.