Uganda: NUP MP Charles Matovu, Campaign Team Brutally Attacked in Busiro South

Charles Matovu, the Busiro South Constituency Member of Parliament under the National Unity Platform (NUP), was attacked last night alongside close to twenty members of his campaign team.

According to NUP Secretary General Luis Rubongoya, the group was intercepted by soldiers who whipped them for several hours, questioning why they were promoting NUP and its leader, Bobi Wine, in the area.

"They were insulted, assaulted, and robbed by men in uniform," Rubongoya said in a statement. "The victims are currently receiving treatment at Mengo Hospital and are in great pain."

The incident has sparked outrage, with NUP condemning the attack and accusing security forces of targeting opposition supporters.

"The people they torture are leaders who committed no offence. We are taking note of those individuals in police and army uniforms who are engaging in such heinous acts," NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi said.

The attack comes amid heightened political tensions in Uganda ahead of upcoming elections. Security officials have urged citizens and political actors to avoid violence and hate speech, emphasizing the need for peaceful campaigns.