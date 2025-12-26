Uganda: NUP MP Charles Matovu, Campaign Team Brutally Attacked in Busiro South

25 December 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Charles Matovu, the Busiro South Constituency Member of Parliament under the National Unity Platform (NUP), was attacked last night alongside close to twenty members of his campaign team.

According to NUP Secretary General Luis Rubongoya, the group was intercepted by soldiers who whipped them for several hours, questioning why they were promoting NUP and its leader, Bobi Wine, in the area.

"They were insulted, assaulted, and robbed by men in uniform," Rubongoya said in a statement. "The victims are currently receiving treatment at Mengo Hospital and are in great pain."

The incident has sparked outrage, with NUP condemning the attack and accusing security forces of targeting opposition supporters.

"The people they torture are leaders who committed no offence. We are taking note of those individuals in police and army uniforms who are engaging in such heinous acts," NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi said.

The attack comes amid heightened political tensions in Uganda ahead of upcoming elections. Security officials have urged citizens and political actors to avoid violence and hate speech, emphasizing the need for peaceful campaigns.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.