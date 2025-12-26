Uganda: Bishop Baluku Urges Sober, Peaceful Christmas Celebrations

The Bishop of South Rwenzori Diocese, Rt. Rev. Nasson Baluku, has called on Christians to mark Christmas Day with sobriety, prayer, and spiritual reflection, warning that excessive alcohol consumption during the festive season has contributed to rising cases of domestic violence and family breakdown.

In his Christmas message to believers across the diocese, Bishop Baluku expressed concern that many people have lost sight of the true meaning of Christmas, turning it into a season of excessive drinking rather than a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

"Instead of people drinking in the Holy Spirit, many choose to drink excessive alcohol, which is not what the Bible teaches," Bishop Baluku said. "Christmas is about the birth of Christ, peace, love, and reconciliation--not drunkenness and disorder."

The Bishop noted that incidents of domestic violence often increase during the Christmas period, largely driven by alcohol abuse, leaving women and children vulnerable in their own homes.

"We receive many reports of family conflicts, women being beaten, and children suffering during Christmas, all linked to excessive drinking," he said. "This is deeply troubling for a day that symbolizes peace and goodwill."

Bishop Baluku urged families to use the festive season to strengthen relationships, forgive one another, and reflect on Christian values that promote harmony, respect, and unity within homes.

"Let Christmas be a time when families sit together, pray together, and celebrate responsibly," he emphasized. "Violence has no place in a Christian home, especially on the day we celebrate the Prince of Peace."

He also appealed to Christians to remember the less fortunate, noting that acts of kindness, compassion, and sharing better reflect the true spirit of Christmas than lavish spending and alcohol abuse.

The Bishop concluded by wishing believers a peaceful Christmas and calling on communities to make the season a time of healing, love, and reconciliation rather than conflict.