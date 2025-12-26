Uganda: How Culture Is Becoming Relevant Again to a New Generation

Across Uganda, a quiet yet powerful shift is unfolding. A new generation of young people is increasingly looking inward--towards their roots, stories, and shared heritage--as a source of pride and identity.

In a world long shaped by foreign cultural influence, today's youth are rediscovering the relevance of what is uniquely their own, finding belonging and expression in traditions that reflect who they are and where they come from.

This renewed cultural consciousness is most visible at festivals and community gatherings, where tradition is no longer something to observe from a distance but something to experience, reinterpret, and celebrate collectively.

The shift was evident at the recently concluded 10th anniversary of Bakiga Nation. While the wider festival brought together music, performance, and community celebration, a standout feature was the cultural village--an immersive recreation of a traditional Kigezi homestead. Thousands of young people turned up to celebrate the rich heritage of the Kigezi people, reflecting a growing appetite for cultural spaces that feel authentic, grounded, and community-driven.

For many attendees, these platforms are not about returning to culture unchanged, but about reinterpreting it through music, fashion, language, and shared experiences that resonate with their generation. Increasingly, young audiences are seeking spaces where they can actively participate in culture rather than passively observe it, signalling a broader shift in how cultural engagement is valued.

Attendance at cultural celebrations continues to rise. The most recent edition of the Bakiga Nation festival, dubbed Nohiri Yeitu, recorded notable growth compared to previous years. This surge underscores a wider resurgence of interest in community-led cultural platforms and highlights how culture is once again central to how young people gather, connect, and express identity.

According to Owen Bigombe, one of the organisers of Bakiga Nation, this renewed interest is deeply emotional. He notes that culture reconnects people to their childhood and upbringing.

"Culture reminds people of home. It brings back memories of how we were raised, the values we were taught, and the sense of belonging and unity that continue to shape us," he says. For many young attendees, these events offer not just entertainment, but a bridge between generations.

Across the country, cultural platforms are increasingly serving as spaces for unity, pride, and identity. In Buganda, for example, the Masaza Cup has evolved from a football tournament into a powerful cultural connector. Featuring 18 traditional counties, the competition brings communities together through shared history, pride, and friendly rivalry. Beyond sport, it has become a space where cultural identity is actively expressed, particularly among young people.

Over the past six months, this momentum has continued to grow nationwide. As young people seek environments that feel authentic and community-oriented, cultural platforms have evolved beyond entertainment to become meaningful expressions of belonging and collective heritage.

This growing demand for cultural engagement has also influenced how brands show up in these spaces. Rather than focusing solely on product visibility, support is increasingly centred on enabling experiences--celebrating local talent, amplifying community stories, and enhancing participation in cultural moments.

For Pilsner Lager, this approach reflects an understanding that culture resonates most deeply when rooted in lived experiences. Speaking on this, Lillian Kansiime, Brand Representative at Uganda Breweries, notes that supporting cultural platforms is about honouring shared identity.

"As a brand, we recognise the pride people take in their heritage. Supporting cultural festivals and events allows us to connect with consumers in ways that respect who they are, where they come from, and what brings them together," she says.

Beyond regional festivals and sports, nationally significant cultural moments are also drawing renewed interest from young audiences. Celebrations such as Kwegonza Avenue and King Oyo's 30th Coronation--Ekyoto Ha Mpango--curated by Talent Africa, have grown into major cultural festivals. Blending tradition with contemporary celebration, these events feature music, dance, drama, and cultural dialogue that safeguard heritage while encouraging new forms of expression.

Speaking on this trend, Aisha Nansamba from Talent Africa notes that young people are redefining how culture is experienced.

"Culture is no longer something people only observe from a distance. Young people want to participate in it, to feel it, and to celebrate it in ways that respect tradition while speaking to today's generation. When culture feels inclusive and present, people naturally show up," she says.

Backed by a growing appetite for authenticity and shared identity, cultural platforms across Uganda continue to attract diverse audiences--particularly youth eager to experience culture in vibrant, modern settings. As attendance grows and expressions evolve, it is clear that culture is once again shaping how young Ugandans gather, celebrate, and belong.