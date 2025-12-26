Uganda: Prof Muranga, Police Take Medical Outreach to Life-Saving Care to Communities in Jinja

In a strong demonstration of community-focused leadership, the Director General of the PIBD, Prof Isabirye Muranga, has partnered with the Uganda Police to deliver a wide-reaching medical camp in Jinja, bringing essential healthcare services to residents who rarely access quality treatment.

The medical camp offered a range of vital services, including eye care, dental treatment, surgical consultations, as well as HIV testing and screening.

Hundreds of residents turned up to receive professional medical attention, with many saying it was their first time in years to be examined by qualified health workers.

Health professionals and volunteers worked side by side throughout the outreach, ensuring patients were attended to with dignity and care as long queues formed from early morning hours.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking at the event, Prof Muranga highlighted the daily struggles faced by people living in rural and underserved communities, noting that many continue to suffer silently due to limited access to affordable healthcare.

"A lot of people in villages face serious challenges when it comes to accessing proper treatment," she said, adding that the high cost of medication forces many to delay or completely avoid seeking medical help.

Prof Muranga described the medical camp as a personal mission and a way of giving back to her roots, emphasizing that leadership should translate into practical service, especially to the most vulnerable members of society.

She said the collaboration with the Uganda Police demonstrated how institutions can work together to directly improve lives at the grassroots level by taking services closer to the people.

Residents who benefited from the outreach expressed deep appreciation for the initiative, describing it as timely and life-changing at a moment when many had lost hope of accessing proper healthcare due to financial constraints.

Several beneficiaries said early diagnosis and treatment received during the camp had saved them from worsening health conditions, while others called on leaders and institutions to organise more such outreaches.

They noted that the Jinja medical camp restored hope in the community and showed that their health concerns matter, underscoring the impact that coordinated, community-based healthcare interventions can have beyond hospital walls.