Somalia: Arab Parliament Backs Mogadishu Vote, Calls It Milestone for Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's decision to organise direct local elections in Mogadishu has been welcomed by the Arab Parliament, which described the vote as a landmark moment in the country's political history.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, said the direct election of the Benadir Regional Council represented a major step forward in Somalia's efforts to rebuild state institutions and strengthen democratic practices, noting that no similar vote had taken place since 1969.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Al-Yamahi said the elections could contribute to greater stability and security in the capital and nationwide, while also broadening citizens' involvement in public affairs and decision-making.

He urged Somalia's political actors to remain united and to place the country's overall interests above partisan disputes, calling for dialogue and consensus as the best way to address political differences.

The Arab Parliament, he added, continues to fully support initiatives aimed at achieving lasting peace, security and development in Somalia, in line with the aspirations of the Somali people.

Somalia last held direct elections more than five decades ago, months before the military takeover led by Mohamed Siad Barre. After the collapse of his regime in 1991 and prolonged civil conflict, the country adopted an indirect electoral system in 2004.

The Mogadishu vote is widely viewed as a crucial test case for the possible rollout of direct elections at the national level.