Somalia: Vote Counting Begins After Mogadishu Local Council Polls

Mogadishu, Somalia — Vote counting got underway after residents of Somalia's capital cast ballots in local council elections that officials said were held peacefully with strong turnout.

Abdikarim Ahmed Hassan, chairman of the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, announced that voting for the Benadir Regional Local Council elections opened at 6:00 a.m. and closed at 6:00 p.m. without major incidents.

"The voting process was calm and orderly throughout the day," Abdikarim told national media shortly after the polls closed, adding that elders, youth, women and political leaders participated widely.

He said ballot counting would begin in the coming hours and be conducted transparently, with representatives of political organisations, civil society and members of the international community present as observers.

"Voting concluded peacefully this evening, and the counting of ballots will now begin," he said. "Observers and international representatives will be present throughout the process, which is expected to take a short period of time."

The commission pledged to provide regular updates as results are tallied.

Abdikarim also thanked the Somali Police Force, election staff, voters and national and independent media for their role in ensuring what he described as a successful and transparent vote in Mogadishu.