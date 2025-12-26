Namibia: Palladino's Atalanta On the Up As Serie a Leaders Inter Visit

Atalanta are on the comeback trail ahead of Sunday night's visit of Serie A leaders Inter Milan, with coach Raffaele Palladino leading the charge for the revitalised Bergamo club.

Since Palladino replaced Ivan Juric last month Atalanta have rediscovered their groove, as witnessed by the way they dealt with Eintracht Frankfurt and Chelsea in the Champions League.

Atalanta sit fifth in the Champions League, level on points with mega-bucks Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, and now they're heading back up the Serie A table.

A last-gasp win at Genoa last weekend put Atalanta back in the top half of Italy's top flight and only three points off the European spots.

"It wasn't one of our better performances but today winning was what counted," said Palladino after the victory over Genoa.

"Those three points were hugely important for us to keep our run going and get us up the right end of the table."

Sunday's clash in Bergamo is the first of three fixtures against direct rivals for Champions League football.

Fourth-placed Roma, who are eight points clear of Atalanta, travel north at the turn of the year before the short journey to Bologna, who sit in the Conference League spot.

Atalanta have won six of their eight matches in all competitions under Palladino, who already looks more like the right replacement for Gian Piero Gasperini than Juric ever did.

However, Palladino will be without key attacker Ademola Lookman and defender Odilon Kossounou who are representing Nigeria and Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"We keep scaling a mountain that a month ago seemed impossible," said Palladino.

"Let's enjoy the moment because we've got three big matches coming up and we can take them on in the right spirit."

Inter lead local rivals AC Milan -- who host Verona -- by a single point at the top of the table with champions Napoli a further point back in third ahead of their tricky trip to Jamie Vardy's Cremonese.

But Inter have been on a trip to Saudi Arabia for a failed attempt to win the Italian Super Cup, a tournament won by Napoli which has further clogged up their schedule and left them, Milan, Napoli and Bologna with a game in hand on Roma and fifth-placed Juventus.

The first two weeks of January each have midweek rounds of matches in store for the Super Cup clubs, with the following two weeks containing the decisive final fixtures of the Champions League's expanded league phase.

Inter coach Cristian Chivu has lost Ange-Yoan Bonny to a knee injury picked up in training, the Frenchman joining Denzel Dumfries, Franceco Acerbi and Hakan Calhanoglu on the treatment table.

Man to watch: Daniele De Rossi

De Rossi will make an emotional return to the Stadio Olimpico on Monday night when his Genoa team travel to the Italian capital hoping to bounce back after two unfortunate defeats to Inter and Atalanta.

The Roma icon and World Cup-winning midfielder took his boyhood club to the 2024 Europa League semi-final but was fired after a poor start last season.

He was sacked following a draw at Genoa in September last year, sparking furious protests from Roma fans, and he will be given a hero's welcome from home supporters.

Genoa sit two points above the drop zone while Roma are three points behind Inter having played a game more.

Key stats

4 - The number of points which separate leaders Inter from fifth-placed Juventus.

3 - Atalanta have already won one more league match under Palladino than the two won with Ivan Juric.

Fixtures (times GMT)

Saturday

Parma v Fiorentina (1130), Lecce v Como, Torino v Cagliari (1400), Udinese v Lazio (1700), Pisa v Juventus (1945)

Sunday

AC Milan v Verona (1130), Cremonese v Napoli (1400), Bologna v Sassuolo (1700), Atalanta v Inter (1945)

Monday

Roma v Genoa (1945)

