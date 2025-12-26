Africa: AU Commission Chair Congratulates Somali Citizens On Mogadishu Municipal Elections

26 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has congratulated the people of Somalia following the successful conduct of municipal elections in Mogadishu on 25 December 2025.

He praised the calm, orderly, and peaceful nature of the voting process, describing it as a positive milestone for the country.

More than 500,000 residents of Somalia's capital participated in the elections, marking the first direct vote held in Mogadishu in decades.

The polls are widely viewed as a crucial step toward Somalia's planned direct national elections in 2026, which would be the first of their kind in over 50 years.

According to Somalia's National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC), a total of 1,604 candidates from 20 political parties contested 390 district council seats across the city.

The elections are seen as an important move toward reducing reliance on the long-standing clan-based political system and strengthening democratic representation.

Voting took place at 523 polling stations across Mogadishu's 16 districts, with polling stations opening at 6:00 a.m. and closing at 6:00 p.m. local time. Election results are expected to be announced today.

Chairperson Youssouf emphasized that municipal-level elections play a vital role in promoting participatory governance and provide valuable experience as Somalia continues on its nationally driven political and electoral path.

He encouraged Somali political actors to maintain constructive dialogue and inclusive engagement to support national unity and long-term stability.

The African Union reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Somalia's efforts to build inclusive governance, consolidate peace, and achieve lasting stability across the country.

