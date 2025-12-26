Namibia: Three Mothers Welcome Christmas Babies At Okahandja State Hospital

In a festive coincidence, three mothers gave birth to healthy babies on Christmas Day at Okahandja State Hospital. The babies, two boys and a girl, were welcomed by proud mothers and hospital staff amid the holiday celebrations.

Johanna Tobias (36), the mother of a baby girl, says the delivery went smoothly and she is happy for her baby.

"I didn't give a name yet, I might call her Chri Chri," she says.

Muasukwanatjo Tjipopyeni (21) says she is overjoyed to have given birth on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, Chrisia Nandu, a 42-year-old mother, thanks God for everything and prays for continuous protection.

