Africa: TECNO and CAF Elevate Dream On The Field to New Heights with "Future Star of Africa" Youth Sponsorship Initiative

Groundbreaking partnership transforms pitch renovation program into comprehensive talent development platform, offering long-term support for promising U12-15 players across African nations.

TECNO, the Official Global Partner of the Total Energies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (“AFCON”) Morocco 2025, today unveiled a major evolution of its flagship football charity program of DreamOnTheField with the launch of TECNO x CAF "Future Star of Africa" initiative. The announcement represents a pivotal moment in the partnership between TECNO and the Confederation of African Football, expanding beyond infrastructure investment to direct youth talent development.

This launch exemplified the TECNO x CAF partnership's commitment to community engagement and transparency. TECNO executives joined CAF Secretary General Véron Mosengo-Omba, football legends Yaya Touré and Ahmed Hassan, Nigerian artist and TECNO Power Moment Featured Artist Joeboy, along with customers and key opinion leaders to witness the launch .

The Dream On The Field program , which began as an infrastructure initiative , now has evolved into a holistic ecosystem for African football development. The Dream On The Field program, launched by TECNO, has already made a tangible impact across the continent with eight completed pitch renovations. Seven additional projects are currently underway in different African countries. TECNO has committed to an ambitious target: renewing 100 pitches across Africa in the coming years, creating a continent-wide network of development centers that will serve millions of young players.

Today's announcement of TECNO x CAF "Future Star of Africa" initiative represents the natural evolution of this initiative. By combining pitch infrastructure with youth player development, the collaboration creates a complete pathway from grassroots participation to professional elite development.

"Our partnership with TECNO goes far beyond renovation, it is about building foundations for dreams," said Hassan Elkamah, Commercial Director of CAF. "From revitalizing pitches to the launch of the Future Star of Africa initiative, we are creating pathways for the next generation."

This initiative builds directly on the DreamOnTheField program as a new extension.The initiative will identify young male and female talents aged 12-15 in Africa, providing continuous support and development opportunities until age 18. This long-term commitment addresses a critical gap in African football development: the lack of sustained investment in promising young players during their formative years.

"At TECNO, we believe talent is universal, but opportunity is not," Jack Guo, general manager of TECNO emphasized. "Through DreamOnTheField, we've built the stages. Through Future Star of Africa, we're ensuring the performers have everything they need to shine."

The TECNO x CAF partnership approach is deliberately holistic. The renovated pitches provide the infrastructure; the selection process provides the pathway; and the long-term sponsorship provides the sustained support that transforms potential into achievement. The collaboration extends beyond traditional corporate sponsorship. As Official Global Partner of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, TECNO has positioned itself as a long-term stakeholder in African football's future.

The partnership leverages CAF's unparalleled expertise in football development and governance with TECNO's commitment to empowering Africa's rising generation through technology and social investment. CAF will appoint lead technical scouts, senior youth development experts, to ensure professional fairness in each country, while local jury members will include national football association youth coaches, sports academics, and TECNO representatives.

"Football is Africa’s heartbeat. It unites us, inspires us, and transforms lives," said Véron Mosengo-Omba. "With TECNO, we are not only improving facilities but also investing in talent, young boys and girls who will carry Africa’s football legacy forward."

Through joint efforts with CAF, Players will be evaluated across comprehensive and professional criterias; the assessment framework evaluates everything from ball mastery and game reading to resilience, concentration, and leadership potential, identifying not just talented players, but future stars with the character to inspire the next generation. Selection results will remain national, with no cross-border rounds, allowing each country to recognize and develop its own talent while contributing to the broader continental vision.

The TECNO x CAF partnership continues to demonstrate that corporate social responsibility, when executed with genuine commitment and strategic vision, can create a transformative impact that extends far beyond brand recognition, building infrastructure, nurturing talent, and strengthening communities across an entire continent.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative, AI-driven technology brand operating in more than 70 countries across five continents. Committed to transforming the digital experience in emerging markets, the brand combines contemporary design, cutting-edge technology, and artificial intelligence. Today, TECNO offers a comprehensive AI-powered ecosystem, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, intelligent gaming devices, the HiOS operating system, and smart home solutions. Guided by its “Stop At Nothing” philosophy, TECNO continues to lead the adoption of advanced technologies and encourages individuals to relentlessly pursue the best version of themselves.