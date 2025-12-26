Sudan: Thursday Declared Nationwide Holiday for Glorious Christmas

- The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers announced that the holiday for the Glorious Christmas for Western denominations will run from Wednesday, December 24, to Friday, December 26, 2025, with Thursday, December 25, designated as an official nationwide holiday.

The Secretariat further stated that the Glorious Christmas holiday for Eastern denominations will begin on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, and end on Thursday, January 8, 2026, noting that the holiday does not apply to those who had already benefited from a leave exceeding one day on December 24, 2025.