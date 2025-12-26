Sudan: TSC President Condoles Libyan Leaders Over Victims of Chief of Staff Plane Crash

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, on Tuesday sent two cables of condolence to Head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi, and Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Unity, Abdul-Hamid Al-Dbeibeh, over the death of the Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Army, Mohamed Al-Haddad, and his accompanying delegation.

The victims died following the tragic crash of the aircraft carrying them while returning from an overseas visit.

In his messages, General Al-Burhan conveyed the condolences of the Government and people of Sudan and expressed solidarity with the Libyan people over this grave loss.

He also extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims and to the brotherly Libyan people, praying that Allah Almighty grant the deceased His vast mercy. "To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return."