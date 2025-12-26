South Africa: 'The Children Come First' - - Summer Holiday Programme in Eastern Cape, Brings Joy to Kids in Need

Every year, children from the Langbos and Valencia settlements near Addo, Eastern Cape, look forward to a summer holiday programme run by the Place of Mercy and Hope, and Lwazi Educare nonprofit organisations.

For 10 years, Johnny Solter (15) was a participant in a summer holiday programme run by the nonprofit organisations Place of Mercy and Hope, and Lwazi Educare in Langbos, Eastern Cape. The initiative brings together children from the Langbos informal settlement, near Addo, and the nearby Valencia settlement for a week of fun activities heading into the festive season.

Solter told Daily Maverick that when he saw the difference the volunteers at the programme made in children's lives, he decided, "I want to be like them." In 2023, he began helping as a volunteer.

"It's amazing to be a volunteer and help different children, because when they know they can trust you, they share different stories ... that are personal to them," said Solter.

Between 8 and 12 December, the programme welcomed 460 children, providing meals and care, and access to sports, dancing, games and arts and crafts. As a "sporty person", Solter said he mainly assists with the athletic activities.

"This is not a very privileged community here in Addo and the other townships near it, so it's very exciting," said Solter.

"If I came down to Valencia, they would ask me every time, 'When is the summer camp?'...