Botswana: Tlokweng Border Officials Warn Travellers Over Child Documentation

Tlokweng — As the festive travel season reaches its peak, Tlokweng Border Post officials are raising the alarm over a recurring issue of parents attempting to cross the border with children without the required birth certificates or parental affidavits.

According to Immigration administration officer, Mr Emmanuel Lephirimile, a significant surge in movement began the week of December 13, largely driven by families travelling for holiday shopping.

However, many travellers are arriving at the gates unprepared.

Mr Lephirimile explained that a passport alone was not enough for minors.

Under current regulations, any child under the age of 18 must travel with a valid passport and an unabridged birth certificate.

"In the absence of one parent, we require an affidavit from the absent parent, along with a copy of their Omang (identity card), authorising the other parent to travel with the child. Even when a relative, such as an uncle, travels with the child, both parents must provide authorised affidavits granting permission," he said.

Officials noted that many parents, both mothers and fathers, were found lacking the necessary paperwork.

Many mistakenly believed that their physical presence or verbal confirmation of parenthood would be sufficient to clear immigration.

The documentation rules also apply to birth certificates that do not list a father's name.

In such cases, the mother is the sole legal guardian, however, if the father intends to travel with the child alone, the mother must still provide an affidavit authorising the trip.

Beyond missing certificates, immigration officers are grappling with a spike in damaged or expired travel documents.

Mr Lephirimile noted that broken pages, water-soaked covers and expired passports were common sights during the holiday rush.

"We often see people reach the border only to realise their passport has already expired," he said.

While the department may occasionally consider the urgency of travel, they maintain strict standards for those heading beyond neighbouring borders.

Mr Lephirimile reminded citizens that while High Commissions and Embassies can facilitate certain travel documents, they were not always a quick fix for a damaged passport at the border. Travellers are urged to inspect their documents weeks before their departure date to avoid being turned away.