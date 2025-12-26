Botswana: Traffic Police Ready for Festive Season

Francistown — The Northern Division Traffic police are gearing up for a strict enforcement drive the festive season.

With roadblocks and officers stationed on major roads and highways, the police are making it clear they will be monitoring traffic closely.

Deputy Traffic Divisional Commander (north), Senior Superintendent Kgosienalerona Sechoni, said the police would mount the usual permanent roadblocks and checks on the A1 Road and A3 Road as well as Francistown-Matsiloje road.

"There will also be sporadic roadblocks in and out of Francistown," he said.

Senior Superintendent Sechoni also advised motorists to be extra vigilant, particularly on the A3, which was under construction and had heavy truck traffic.

"This road is a death trap, so drivers must be extra cautious," he warned.

Highway patrol teams will be deployed to monitor these roads, and motorists are urged to observe road speed signs at all times.

"We are determined to make the roads safer this festive season and drivers should do their part. Drive safely, and let us make it a happy holiday season on our roads," Senior Superintendent Sechoni said. ENDS