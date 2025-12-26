Botswana: Revellers in for TreaKE WA BOTETI Festival

Letlhakane — One of t Festival organisers has promised nothing but a thriller event to be held in Mmatshumo on Christmas Day.

On its 8th edition, Kabelo Mogwe of the renowned Culture Spears, said the festival lineup would comprise artistes such as Charma Gal, Culture Spears, Vee, Franco, Johnny Mokhali, Dr Vom, Juu Matere, Smarh, Dikakapa, Bana Bana Ba Ntogwa, Disaitsaneng, Phiriphamola, DJ KSB, Hurricane & Cross, DJ Lebgee and DJ Godi among others.

It will be hosted by MCs Hey Nyena, April Gates, Shandy, Tapgee and Bongani Mooki,

He also highlighted that the event would serve as a platform for stakeholders such as Boteti men-sector and Botswana Gambling Authority to impart messages on gender-based violence and responsible gambling.

Trusts from various Boteti villages are also expected to have stalls at the event.