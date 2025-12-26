Liberia: Did Judge Gbeneweleh's Ruling Undermine the Supreme Court Mandate?

The Supreme Court is expected to decide sooner whether or not Judge Peter Gbeneweleh exceeded his authority by setting aside a unanimous jury verdict outside of the statutory timeframe and without a timely ruling on the motion for a new trial.

The high court's intervention stems from a writ of prohibition filed by petitioners, including Oumou Sirleaf Hage and others, seeking to restrain him from enforcing his decision to set aside a unanimous jury verdict in a fraud-in-title case.

Recently, Judge Gbeneweleh granted a motion for a new trial filed by Nohad Hage Mensah, one of the daughters of the late Millad Hage, arguing that the jury's unanimous verdict returned by them against her should be set aside. Madam Oumou Sirleaf Hage, the widow of the late Millad Hage, had filed the lawsuit accusing her stepdaughter, Nohad Hage Mensah, of falsifying some of the deeds to the properties.

According to the petitioners, the Civil Procedure Law governs such actions, and the law limits a judge's jurisdiction by time and procedure.

They also argued that the motion for a new trial was filed within four days, but the ruling was made after the September Term of Court had expired (on November 27, 2025).

The Supreme Court's decision in 2022 (Oumou Sirlead Hage et al versus His Honour J. Boima Kontoe) mandated that title issues be decided by a trial of facts and the verdict be sent to the Probate Court for the determination of property ownership.

The Supreme Court's mandate was clear: certify the question of title to the Sixth Judicial Circuit for a trial by jury and transmit the verdict to the Probate Court.

However, the trial judge allegedly disregarded this mandate by setting aside the unanimous verdict, relitigating evidence, making factual findings, and refusing to transmit the verdict.

The petitioners also challenge the trial judge's conduct describing it as being ultra vires, unconstitutional, and contrary to Liberian laws.

The petitioners are arguing that the trial judge is overstepping by setting aside a unanimous jury verdict and ordering a new trial, instead of following the non-discretionary duty to transcribe and transmit the verdict to the probate court as mandated by the Supreme Court.

The grounds for the writ of prohibition are based on the idea that the trial judge's actions are illegal and an abuse of power.

The petitioners are citing precedent (McArthur, 15 LLR at 394) to support their claim that prohibition is the proper remedy to prevent the trial judge from taking further action.

According to the Civil Procedure Law § 26.4, a judge can set aside a verdict only if a motion for a new trial is filed within four days after the verdict

The Respondent Judge's unilateral decision to set aside the unanimous jury verdict may be considered an abuse of judicial discretion, as it contravenes the Supreme Court's binding instructions.

The law typically requires judges to act within specific time frames to ensure fairness and finality in legal proceedings.