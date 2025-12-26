Liberia: Rainbow Orphanage Struggles to Keep 55 Children in School After Aid Withdrawal

The future of education for dozens of vulnerable children at the Rainbow Orphanage in Gbarnga, Bong County, is under serious threat following the withdrawal of support from a key international donor, its founder has warned.

Speaking to the Daily Observer in Gbarnga, the Founder and Executive Director of the Rainbow Orphanage, Madam Feetol Naiman, said the facility is currently caring for 55 children but is struggling to sustain their basic needs, particularly education, due to a severe lack of funding. She said the situation has worsened since Christian Aid, a US-based charity organisation that previously supported the orphanage, ended its operations in Liberia.

Madam Naiman, a widow and single mother, said the loss of external support has placed an overwhelming burden on her shoulders. "Since Christian Aid left, it has become extremely difficult to provide the educational support these children need," she said, adding that her age and declining strength are making it harder for her to continue managing the facility alone.

She described her work as a calling, saying she believes God chose her to care for vulnerable children who, with the right support, could become future nation builders. "It is not easy, especially sustaining the school, but I believe these children deserve a better future," she said.

At the center of the crisis is the Benjamin T. Britt Junior High School, the only school serving the orphanage and the surrounding vulnerable children. The school, constructed by a US-based mission, is grappling with multiple challenges, including unpaid teachers, inadequate seating, and leaking roofs.

According to Madam Naiman, the school was once operated by 11 instructors when Christian Aid fully supported the facility. Today, only seven teachers remain, many of whom commute several miles from Gbarnga to teach voluntarily. The absence of regular salaries, she said, is one of the biggest obstacles to the effective operation of the school.

"Teachers are committed, but commitment alone cannot sustain a school," she said. "Without pay, it is difficult to retain them or ensure consistent learning for the children."

Madam Naiman said her lifelong dream is to see vulnerable children receive quality education that enables them to become productive members of society. "When I die, my spirit will be pleased if these children have a better future, even though they are not my biological children," she said.

She has appealed to humanitarian organisations, faith-based groups, and well-meaning individuals to come to the aid of what she described as one of the few charitable facilities providing life-saving opportunities for abandoned and orphaned children in Bong County and neighbouring areas.

The Rainbow Orphanage accepts children under distressing circumstances, Madam Naiman explained. Some arrive as newborns or infants only days or months old, often abandoned, disowned, found on the streets, or orphaned after the death of both parents.

Since its establishment, the orphanage has sheltered a total of 252 children. Many of them have now grown into adulthood, with some living independently in Liberia and others having travelled abroad, particularly those taken in during the years of Liberia's civil war.

Despite the challenges, Madam Naiman said the orphanage continues to operate on a 50-acre plot of land she owns, which was purchased and gifted to her by a diaspora-based friend who supported her efforts in the aftermath of the war.

However, she warned that beyond education, the orphanage is also struggling with shortages of food, clothing, and other basic necessities, raising concerns about how long it can continue without urgent intervention.

As donor fatigue and economic pressures mount, the plight of Rainbow Orphanage highlights the growing vulnerability of charitable institutions in Liberia that rely heavily on external support to serve the country's most at-risk children.