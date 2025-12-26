Liberia: Margibians Laud ACP Kormazu's Leadership

Residents of Margibi County are lauding the the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Patrick B. Kormazu, whose tenure as county police commander brought numerous improvements to security, infrastructure, and urban cleanliness prior to his elevation to Deputy Director for Operations at the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

Kormazu's efforts have left an indelible mark, with locals crediting him for giving Kakata a much-needed facelift.

He led the upgrading of the County Police Headquarters, decongested the bustling Kakata Main Street, and significantly reduced crime rates, transforming the city into a safer, more orderly place.

Emmett Harmon, an eminent money exchanger of Kakata City described Kormazu as "one of the best and most hardworking police commanders" the county has ever seen.

Harmon highlighted the "total transformation" under Kormazu's watch, including infrastructure boosts like the police headquarters and sustained city decongestion.

"He is one of the most disciplined commanders, especially with his experience from Southern Sudan. He doesn't believe in bribery," Harmon added, lamenting a recent burglary at his business due to officers abandoning a nearby depot - an incident he believes Kormazu's presence would have prevented.

Local businessman Vee Kromah echoed the sentiment, initially skeptical when Kormazu's decongestion drive flattened his car's tire but soon recognizing the greater good.

"He sustained the process even after the festive season - I underestimated him," Kromah said. He praised President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for the promotion but noted Margibi's loss, pointing to the city's current "poor condition" with congestion returning.

Kromah also commended Kormazu's ongoing impact at LDEA, where he's making strides to eradicate drugs from Liberia.

Galima Jallah, an eminent citizen, described Kormazu as a true "manager" who elevated the county's security system upon arrival. Jallah credited him with city-wide decongestion and cleanliness, urging the acting commander to sustain these gains amid rising crime and street clutter since Kormazu's departure.

Residents from District #5, including Moses Yaseah, John B. Kolleh, and Laurine Singbeh Togg, joined the chorus, celebrating Kormazu's safety measures, infrastructure projects, and LDEA raids on ghettos that nabbed suspected drug dealers.

They expressed regret over his absence during the festive season, calling on current leaders to "double up" efforts to match his legacy. Kormazu's promotion, while a win for national security, has locals hopeful that his team will carry forward the momentum he ignited in Margibi.