Liberia: The Liberia We Want

In 2019, I was asked to serve as keynote speaker at the Global Leadership Summit, a faith-based annual leadership symposium that features local and international speakers who share groundbreaking experiences and practices on leadership across many sectors--religion, corporate, public, and other facets of the broader leadership ecosystem. The organizers were inspired by an op-ed I authored reflecting on President William R. Tolbert Jr.'s war on the three enemies of the Liberian nation: ignorance, disease, and poverty. Today, those enemies remain evident.

The call was made by the Rev. Dr. Katurah York-Cooper (of sainted memory), founder and pastor of the Empowerment Temple AME Church. The conference theme was "The Liberia We Want," inspired by the trending African theme, "The Africa We Want."

I began the speech by asking the audience to recite the nation's pledge: "I pledge allegiance to the Flag of Liberia, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all." Liberia is a ONE nation--not the Kru nation, the Gio nation, the Mandingo nation, the Kissi nation, the Kpelleh nation, or the Krahn nation. It is one nation.

The greatest threat against a nation is not illiteracy, as bizarre as illiteracy is. The greatest threat, in my opinion, is disunity. Even an army of illiterates, united by vision and purpose, can work wonders and achieve greatness together.

I recounted an old fable from community storytelling about a hunter who had gone hunting and killed an elephant, but the elephant was too big for him to carry alone. He ran to town to gather the townspeople, and together they trooped to the forest to help him take the elephant to town. Along the way, they began to cheer, "Our elephant! Our elephant!" The hunter was unhappy and shouted that it was his elephant alone. Feeling dismayed, the townspeople left him to take the elephant by himself. The carcass was too heavy to carry alone.

The hunter ran back to town and begged them to return and help him. They returned, and together they all sang again, "Our elephant! Our elephant!"

Nation-building is collective and takes the effort of everyone to accomplish. The "carcass" of success is huge and needs every hand on deck to carry the "catch" to town. As the story unfolded, the hunter could not carry it alone. Liberia needs the hands of all its people, but as the nation's pledge reminds us, this cannot happen in the midst of disunity. The townspeople had to work together to take the elephant to town.

To appreciate the Liberian journey and evoke our aspirations for the future, it is worth reflecting on how far we have come. We have been a nation of travelers in search of home--from the Grain Coast hustlers roaming the deserts trading in gin, malagueta peppers, gunpowder, and slaves, to the sons and daughters who returned in search of liberty in 1822. We have been a mosaic of Black men and women in search of belonging.

The Liberian experience is part of the broader experience of the Black race in pursuit of liberty. Liberia endured a long journey of True Whig Party rule from 1847 to 1980, followed by the devastating coup d'état of 1980. In their book Why Nations Fail, Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson reflect on what they term "critical junctures"--key periods when nations can pivot toward greater heights.

For Liberia, 1980 to 1985 was a period of military rule under Head of State Samuel Doe, followed by the war years from 1989 to 1997 and from 1997 to 2003. Then came the election of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2005 and two peaceful transitions of power in 2017 and 2023.

We have truly come a long way. Progress in press freedom, along with the rise of social and new media, has given many voices access to public discourse--often without the repercussions seen in previous years.

However, as President Tolbert warned, ignorance, disease, and poverty remain the greatest threats facing the Liberian nation. The Liberia we want deserves to be free from structural inequality and to promote strategic youth empowerment. One of the major vices undermining youth empowerment today is the drug epidemic.

The Liberia we want must also reflect on the history and root causes of its civil war and face the path to healing with courage. We cannot politicize the past, nor can we adopt collective amnesia as a way of dealing with the trauma that has afflicted so many victims. The Liberia we want must be inclusive and united.

I ended my storytelling with another tale of a hunter who brought home an animal carcass, placed it in the outdoor kitchen, roasted a few pieces for his children, and told them the larger portion was outside. The children, indoors, began to argue over the few pieces of roasted meat and fought bitterly. While they fought, the townspeople came outside and began cutting up the meat their father had left outdoors--making barbecue joints, pepper soup, and other businesses.

That is the classic Liberian reality: while we fight over crumbs, foreigners make fortunes from our resources, our nation, while we remain stuck in petty disputes. The Liberia we want must look beyond crumbs and, together--with every hand on deck--forge a united destiny.

This year, December 24 marks the 36th commemoration of the beginning of the Liberian civil war and 23 years since its end. It is time to reflect and ensure that the vices that led us down the road to war do not remain standing, staring us in the face once again. Wish you all a Merry Christmas and hope for the New Year.

About the Author

Lekpele M. Nyamalon is a Liberian writer, poet, speaker, and ICT professional. He is the author of Scary Dreams, an anthology of the Liberian civil war, and the founder of Africa's Life, an Afrocentric, youth-based movement that inspires through technology, education, and the arts. He can be reached at nyamalon23@gmail.com.