Namibia: 44 Aussenkehr Households Receive Aid After Devastating Fire

About 44 households were provided with food parcels and temporary tents following a fire outbreak at Aussenkehr last Saturday.

This was confirmed on Tuesday by ||Kharas region chairperson Geritt Witbooi.

"We the council decided to aid these people whose homes were engulfed by fire on Saturday, leaving about 44 households homeless. We have given them food parcels and also provided tents for the time being," he said.

He said one shack caught fire and due to wind the fire spread to other shacks, resulting in what he describes as a devastating blow for many families.

Witbooi said the affected households are mostly table grape workers and called for the urgent construction of better infrastructure for them.

Reports suggest that Aussenkehr often experiences fire outbreaks exacerbated by strong winds causing it to spread.

Last year, 72 reed homes were destroyed by fire.

