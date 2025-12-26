Namibia: Jingle Bells All the Way for Govt Employees

Government employees have been granted early leave to celebrate Christmas with their families.

This is with the exception of emergency workers.

The announcement follows a directive by the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday in a circular stating that all government employees will work half day.

"Kindly be informed that the prime minister, Elijah Ngurare, has granted approval for all staff members, excluding those performing emergency and critical services, to work until 10h00 on Wednesday," reads the circular.

Ngurare urged those travelling to do so safely to arrive at their destination and wished them a merry Christmas, Family Day and a prosperous 2026.

