Namibia: Malawians Angry About Vice President's Planned UK Trip

There is growing anger in Malawi over a post-Christmas fortnight trip to the United Kingdom that one of the country's vice presidents is due to take.

Jane Ansah's visit will be in a private capacity but the reported size of both her entourage and overall cost of the trip has ignited fierce criticism. The details have been disputed by her office.

The row began after the circulation of an alleged leaked letter to the Malawi high commission in London, signed by secretary for foreign affairs Chauncy Simwaka, listing 15 individuals set to accompany Ansah.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In power since October, the vice president's government has pledged to manage the economy competently and has already announced a raft of austerity measures.

Malawian media have published further alleged details about the visit, reportedly from leaked documents saying it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

While the vice president's office has confirmed the trip, it has disputed the information in circulation about how much the state is spending.

"These documents did not originate from any government institution and do not reflect official records or approved government expenditures," the vice president's press secretary Richard Mveriwa said in a statement.

"The Office of the Vice President remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the responsible use of public resources, and strongly condemns the deliberate spread of false information intended to mislead the public."

The spokesperson did not, however, say anything about the number of people making the trip, said to include two accountants, four security personnel, three assistants to the vice president, and other officials.

A Malawian human rights organisation, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), said it finds the reported size of the delegation "deeply troubling, particularly given that the trip is explicitly described as private yet appears to be financed using public resources".

Ansah was the running mate to president Peter Mutharika, who soundly beat incumbent Lazarus Chakwera in September's election.

They promised a "return to proven leadership" that would manage the economy better than the Chakwera administration.

Among the announced cutbacks in government spending are a reduction of both domestic and international travel by senior government officials.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

When he was sworn in, Mutharika promised to be prudent. He said his government would not be a "feast" for members of the administration and supporters.

The HRDC said the vice president's UK trip, due to start on 26 December, directly contradicted the government's own rhetoric on austerity and called it a "double standard".

"While Malawians are continuously urged to tighten their belts, endure hardship and accept reduced public services in the name of fiscal discipline, senior political leaders appear to exempt themselves from these very principles," the organisation said. - BBC

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.