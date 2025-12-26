Namibia: Agriculture Ministry Clarifies Decision On Fried Chicken Import Products

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform has clarified that all fried chicken products coming into the country are allowed as long as they have a valid veterinary import permit.

Ministry spokesperson Simon Nghipandulwa's clarification to The Namibian on Tuesday comes after a notice from the ministry suggesting that such products from South Africa have been prohibited or banned.

According to the initial notice seen by The Namibian, the importation of fried chicken products, namely KFC, Hungry Lion and Nandos, are prohibited.

"The ministry did not ban or prohibit the importation of fried chicken products," he said.

These products, he explained, can still be allowed into Namibia as long as they have a valid veterinary import permit.

"I think the reports are implying that products are banned. However, this has long been the practice of controlling what is coming into the country through our border posts," he clarified.

Nghipandulwa referred to the Animal Health Act of 2011, citing that the notice serves as a control mechanism to eliminate the danger of animal disease outbreak.

The stringent actions, he said, were put in place following foot and mouth disease outbreak in South Africa.

"We are all aware of what is happening in South Africa with the outbreaks which pose a danger to both animals and people. So these are just precautionary measures and no chicken products have been banned as long as it has a permit."

