Africa: Antimicrobial Resistance - the Invisible Threat That Could Redefine the Future

press release

This opinion piece was first published in Jornal de Angola, a copy of which can be found here: https://www.jornaldeangola.ao/noticias/9/opini%C3%A3o/655384/resist%C3%AAncia-antimicrobiana:-a-amea%C3%A7a-invis%C3%ADvel-que-pode-redefinir-o-futuro

BY: Dr. Filipa Vaz, WHO Laboratory Surveillance Officer

Imagine a world where a simple infection, such as pneumonia or a poorly healed wound, could be fatal. Does that seem far-fetched? It isn't. That is the reality that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is quietly creating. Between 18 and 24 November, the world celebrated World AMR Awareness Week, an initiative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and its global partners, reminding us that the time to act is now.

Why is there such urgency? Because antibiotics, which have saved millions of lives for decades, are losing their effectiveness. Whenever we use them incorrectly, we are giving microorganisms the opportunity to become stronger. And they waste no time. Currently, one in six bacterial infections worldwide is already resistant to antibiotics; in Africa, this figure rises to one in five.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In 2019, these infections caused 1.27 million direct deaths and contributed to nearly five million additional deaths. If nothing changes, by 2050, we could lose 10 million lives a year to infections that were previously treatable.

And Angola? It is not off the map. Tuberculosis, malaria, HIV, and respiratory infections: all face growing resistance. The problem is not only clinical, but also economic, social, and environmental in nature. It is estimated that AMR could cost the world 3.4 trillion dollars a year by 2030 and push 28 million people into poverty. Without effective antibiotics, surgery, cancer treatment, and transplants become risky. This is a historic setback that threatens the achievements of modern medicine.

Antimicrobial resistance knows no borders. Like coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), it affects everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status or age. Moreover, it is not limited to human health. It is present in agriculture, food production, and the environment.

The indiscriminate use of antibiotics in animals and the disposal of pharmaceutical waste in soil and water contribute to the spread of resistant microorganisms. Therefore, the response must be integrated and based on the 'One Health' approach, which covers human, animal, and environmental health.

In September 2024, world leaders approved a political declaration at the UN with ambitious goals: to reduce deaths from AMR by 10% by 2030, ensure global surveillance, and promote the rational use of antimicrobials. Among the commitments made are: presenting high-quality surveillance data by 2030; ensuring that 80% of countries test all bacterial and fungal pathogens; reducing the global use of antimicrobials in agriculture; and ensuring access to water, sanitation, and hygiene in all healthcare facilities.

Angola has already taken an important step in this direction. During World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, a national workshop was held at the National Health Research Institute, bringing together the sectors of the 'One Health' platform -- human health, animal health, agriculture, and the environment -- to assess the situation and outline strategies for addressing it. This meeting will serve as the basis for a National Action Plan against AMR, which will be essential for coordinating measures and ensuring sustainable responses.

However, the question remains: what can each of us do? Antimicrobial resistance is invisible, but its victims are not. Combating AMR requires collective action. Healthcare professionals should prescribe antibiotics only when necessary and comply with established protocols. Patients should avoid self-medication, comply with treatments, and not interrupt cycles. Farmers and the food industry should reduce their use of antimicrobials and adopt good practices. Civil society and policymakers should support awareness and enforcement campaigns to promote a culture of respect. Every gesture counts. Every decision is important. AMR is not a distant problem, but a real threat that could turn modern medicine into a scenario of uncertainty.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Without effective antibiotics, we will return to an era where simple infections could be fatal. More surveillance, equipped laboratories, community education, and funding are needed to contain this crisis. The message is clear: we must act today to save lives tomorrow. Antimicrobial resistance is a problem that affects everyone, and only together can we overcome it.