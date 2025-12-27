South Africa: Call for Investment in Psychosocial Support As Suicide Rates Increase

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has reiterated the call for greater investment in psychosocial services as South Africa confronts an escalating suicide crisis, one of the most severe on the continent.

The call comes as South Africa's suicide rate stands at approximately 23.5 deaths per 100 000 people, placing the country among the highest in Africa.

According to data from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15-29.

Studies further show that nearly one in five learners has attempted suicide at least once, with many more reporting persistent sadness, depression, hopelessness, trauma, bullying, and the emotional impact linked to socio-economic hardship.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Young people with disabilities face heightened vulnerability due to persistent stigma, social exclusion, and limited access to appropriate support services.

In a statement, the DWYPD expressed deep concern over the escalating rates of suicide among young people, emphasising that "suicide is preventable" when timely support is available.

"Protecting the mental well-being of young people requires a society-wide commitment. Families, schools, government departments, faith-based organisations, youth formations, and communities must collectively create safe, supportive environments where young people feel seen, heard, and valued," the department said.

The department called for coordinated action across several priority areas, including:

· Expanded access to mental health support within schools, communities, and youth-serving institutions.

· Strengthened early intervention systems to identify warning signs before crises occur.

· Community - driven awareness campaigns to reduce stigma around mental illness and encourage help-seeking behaviour.

· Support for families and caregivers, equipping them to respond compassionately and effectively.

The department also urged the public to remain alert to symptoms of emotional distress among young people, such as withdrawal, sudden changes in behaviour, expressions of hopelessness, substance abuse, and talk of self-harm.

"Early intervention is critical--and can save lives. A reminder to all young people that help is available, and they can reach out."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Children Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reaffirming its commitment to advancing the rights, protection, and empowerment of South Africa's youth, the department stressed that preventing suicide requires shared responsibility.

"Together, we can safeguard the mental well-being of our young people and build a society where every youth has hope, opportunity, and support," it said.

Anyone experiencing emotional distress or in need of immediate assistance is encouraged to contact the SADAG Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567 or SMS 31393.