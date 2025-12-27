Uganda: UPDF Regrets Death of Abim Reverend, Launches Investigation Into Military Vehicle Crash

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) have expressed regret over the death of Rev. Bosco Achilla, who was knocked dead by a military vehicle in Abim District, and announced that investigations into the incident are underway.

In a statement issued by the 5 Infantry Division, the army described the incident as unfortunate and assured the public that the matter is being handled with seriousness.

The 5 Infantry Division Public Information Officer, Captain Ibrahim Sekitto, said a team has already been constituted to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.

"There is a team on the ground investigating what exactly happened," Capt. Sekitto said. "We ask the public to remain calm as the findings will be made available once investigations are complete."

He added that the UPDF conveys its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the Anglican Church, and the wider Abim community during this difficult time.

Capt. Sekitto emphasized that the UPDF remains committed to accountability and transparency, noting that updates will be shared as inquiries continue.

The accident, which has sparked public concern and calls for justice, occurred in Akado, Kiru Town Council, as Rev. Achilla was riding his motorcycle to church.

Police earlier confirmed that the driver involved has been arrested and the military vehicle impounded to aid investigations.