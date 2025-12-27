Ethiopia, UAE Commit to Strengthening Strategic Partnership

26 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their strategic partnership, following a high-level meeting between Ethiopia's Ambassador to the UAE, Jemal Beker, and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The discussions highlighted the growing robustness of bilateral ties and explored new avenues for cooperation in trade, investment, renewable energy, and technology.

Both sides emphasized a shift from political goodwill toward tangible economic outcomes.

The meeting also addressed security challenges in the Horn of Africa and the Middle East, with both nations reaffirming their shared goal of promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in these strategically important regions.

Ambassador Jemal described the talks as "truly productive and warm," pointing to areas of collaboration including trade, infrastructure, energy, technology, and regional security.

He added: "We'll continue to intensify high-level engagements to turn goodwill into tangible outcomes for our peoples."

Sheikh Shakhbout congratulated Ethiopia on being selected to host the COP32 climate summit, praising its green development agenda as a model for the region.

Both countries agreed to maintain momentum through the Joint Ministerial Commission and a series of high-level visits scheduled over the coming months, reinforcing a partnership grounded in mutual respect and sustainable development.

