Uganda: Museveni Dissolves Fisheries Protection Unit

President Museveni has directed the immediate dissolution of all landing site committees operating on lakes across the country following widespread complaints and controversies raised by fishing communities.

The development also sees the Fisheries Protection United replaced with a marine battalion.

The directive was communicated on Friday by the Acting Director of Defence Public Information, Colonel Chris Magezi, through his official X account.

According to Magezi, the President instructed the Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to implement the decision with immediate effect after persistent concerns from fishermen over the conduct and operations of the existing committees.

In their place, new committees will be constituted comprising representatives from indigenous fishing communities and investors, a move aimed at promoting inclusivity, transparency, and harmony in the management of fisheries resources.

The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces and Inspector General, Lieutenant General Sam Okiding, together with the Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security, Major General Richard Otto, have been tasked with supervising the formation of the new committees.

The process is expected to be completed within three months.

In a related development, the Fisheries Protection Unit has been renamed the 155 Marines Battalion and will now operate under the command and administration of the UPDF Marines Brigade.

Major Joseph Ssebukeera has been appointed the Commanding Officer of the newly established 155 Marines Battalion, while the UPDF Marines Brigade remains under the command of Brigadier Michael Nyarwa.

Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Tukahirwa, who had been serving as Commander of the Fisheries Protection Unit, has been reassigned to the Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor on Defence and Security, Lieutenant General (Rtd) Proscovia Nalweyiso, where she will undertake other duties as assigned.

The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and the UPDF expressed appreciation to Lieutenant Colonel Tukahirwa for her service and leadership, noting the successful conclusion of her tour of duty as outgoing commander of the unit.

"These changes are intended to improve coordination, accountability, and effectiveness in the management and protection of Uganda's fisheries resources, while addressing the concerns of local communities," Magezi said.