Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh emphasized that under the prosperity Agenda, entrepreneurship aligned with the Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy is positioned as a key driver for sustainable and accelerated economic growth through widespread job creation.

Ethiopia's New Entrepreneurship Policy Poised to Boost Jobs, Digital Innovation: Deputy PM

In his message shared on X, the deputy prime minister states, "Today, we convened an online consultation with members of the Digital Council to deliberate on the draft Entrepreneurship Development Policy".

According to Temesgen, the policy aims to ignite an inclusive national entrepreneurship movement that promotes digital innovation and competitiveness in line with Digital Ethiopia 2030 goals.

"This policy framework will play a pivotal role in guiding the development of Ethiopia's entrepreneurship ecosystem and strengthening national job creation strategies," he said, adding, "In particular, it is expected to reinforce shared mindsets, beliefs, and behaviors that are essential for a thriving entrepreneurial environment."

The deputy premier further expressed that stakeholders reached a consensus on the necessity of establishing a consistent and robust monitoring and evaluation system at all levels of implementation.

Such a system will be critical for identifying strengths and gaps throughout the implementation process and for ensuring that the policy achieves its intended outcomes, he elaborated.

Following extensive deliberations on the draft Entrepreneurship Development Policy, it was agreed to submit the document to the Council of Ministers for approval, he noted.

The Deputy PM further explained that Ethiopia's digitally driven prosperity will be powered by entrepreneurs who create jobs, deliver solutions, and generate wealth across all sectors of the economy, which represents a transformative step toward realizing that vision.