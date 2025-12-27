Africa: Zambia and Comoros Share the Spoils, Salah Leads Egypt to Victory Over South Africa and Qualification for the Knockout Stage

Zambia and Comoros share the spoils in a goalless draw (0-0)· Egypt become the first team to qualify for the knockout stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025· Angola and Zimbabwe draw 1-1 in Marrakech· Hosts Morocco will round off the day's action with a clash against Mali

Zambia 0 - 0 Comoros

Zambia and Comoros settled for a 0 - 0 draw on Friday at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, in their second Group A fixture of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

The encounter was played with great intensity but goals were the only thing missing in a fiercely contested match.

Following this draw, Zambia move up to two points, keeping their qualification hopes fully intact heading into the third and final round of group matches. Comoros, meanwhile collect their first point of the tournament, leaving their chances of reaching the knockout stage alive going into the last match day.

Both teams began the match cautiously, with a strong midfield battle dominating the early exchanges.

Comoros came close to breaking the deadlock in the 19th minute when Mzean Maoulida found the back of the net, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review after a foul was committed in the build-up.

Comoros continued to push forward during the first half, but were unable to find a way past a well-organised Zambian defence.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with both sides searching for the opening goal without success. Despite enjoying large spells of possession and control, Comoros failed to make their dominance count in front of goal.

The match ended as it began, goalless at 0-0, leaving a sense of frustration for the Comoros players, who came closest to scoring but were undone by rushed finishing and lapses in concentration.

Both teams will now look to secure their first victory of the group stage in the final round of matches, with Comoros set to face Mali, while Zambia will take on tournament hosts Morocco.

Angola 1-1 Zimbabwe

Goalscorers : G.Dala 26' / K. Musona 45+6

Angola and Zimbabwe have played out a 1-1 draw in their Group B encounter at the Stade de Marrakech this Friday, leaving both sides still searching for their first victory in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025. In a competitive clash where both defences were tested, it was Angola who struck first, only for Zimbabwe to respond late in the first half to ensure the points were shared.

The breakthrough came in the 24th minute, when Angola opened the scoring through a well-worked move. Gelson Dala finished with composure, firing a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner after a precise through ball from Tó Carneiro split the Zimbabwe defence. The goal was a reward for Angola's early pressure and attacking intent, sparking celebrations among their supporters.

Zimbabwe gradually grew into the game and were rewarded in first-half stoppage time. In the 45+6th minute, Knowledge Musona capitalised on a fast break, firing a composed right-footed finish from the right side of the box into the bottom left corner to level the scores, with Bill Antonio providing the decisive assist.

From the restart, Angola dominated possession and territory, creating multiple opportunities and keeping Zimbabwe under constant pressure. Despite their dominance, they were unable to find a winner, while Zimbabwe remained dangerous on the counter and created chances that could have seen them snatch a late victory. Even after four minutes of additional time, the score remained unchanged, and the match ended in a stalemate.

With the draw, both Angola and Zimbabwe remain without a win in AFCON 2025. Their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages now hinge on strong performances in their remaining group matches, as they look to build on this performance and secure vital points in the race for qualification.