National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has promised to halt military operations on Lake Victoria and hold security officers accountable for alleged torture and extortion of fishermen if elected president.

Addressing a rally at Kasaali Playground in Buvuma District, Kyagulanyi said the continued deployment of the military on the lake had deepened the suffering of already impoverished fishing communities.

"Our fishermen are not criminals. They are Ugandans looking for survival. When we take over the government, the military will be removed from the lake and those who have tortured and extorted our people will be held accountable," Kyagulanyi said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

His campaign visit to the island district was earlier marked by tension after security personnel reportedly barred NUP supporters from using a ferry to escort him to Buvuma, forcing many to seek alternative means of transport.

Kyagulanyi criticised what he described as misplaced government priorities, arguing that resources were being spent on security operations against political actors instead of improving essential public services.

"Billions of shillings are being spent to intimidate citizens. That money can build hospitals, schools and roads here in Buvuma, where there is not even a single tarmacked road," he said.

Rev. Brian Kiggundu of Buvuma Mission Parish, who also addressed the rally, condemned what he called an uneven political environment and the use of force by security agencies.

"We appeal to the police and the army to stop misusing guns and tear gas on innocent Ugandans. Let the people exercise their democratic rights freely," Rev. Kiggundu said.

He also urged the government to address youth unemployment, warning that the lack of jobs had left many young people frustrated and vulnerable.

"If the youth are given employment opportunities, they will not be unruly or used for violence," he added.

Residents who spoke at the rally told Kyagulanyi that Buvuma District continues to struggle with poor service delivery, citing rampant land grabbing, a weak health system, and persistent harassment of fishermen on Lake Victoria.

"We have no hospital, no good roads, and our fishermen are beaten and robbed on the lake. We feel forgotten," one resident said.

The National Unity Platform Woman Member of Parliament for Buvuma District, Suzan Nakaziba Mugabi, urged voters not to be intimidated by security agencies during the electoral process.

"Do not fear illegal orders meant to scare you, including being told to leave polling stations after voting. Your vote is your right, and the law says keep a distance of 20 metres," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda East Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kyagulanyi concluded by vowing to prioritise island districts if elected president.

"Buvuma deserves dignity, development and justice. This suffering must end," he said.

Buvuma District is one of Uganda's island districts on Lake Victoria, where fishing remains the main source of livelihood, but residents say heavy security presence and poor infrastructure continue to undermine economic activity.