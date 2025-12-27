Congo-Kinshasa: Ituri - Civilians Find Refuge in Monusco Base After Fighting Between Soldiers and Militiamen

press release

Twenty-eight civilians, including nine children and seven women, found refuge on Thursday, December 25 in the MONUSCO military base in Bayoo, approximately 95 kilometers from Bunia, in Ituri. These people were fleeing violence following clashes between the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) and militiamen from the Convention for Popular Revolution (CRP), led by former warlord Thomas Lubanga, on the Bayoo-Bule axis.

A Congolese soldier wounded during the fighting received emergency medical care in the UN camp facilities, where sixteen other soldiers also fell back in the face of intensifying clashes.

A peacekeeper wounded

The violence caused population movements and resulted in injuries, including among peacekeepers. One of them was hit in the shoulder by gunfire from militiamen directed at the military base. He was immediately treated by the medical team. Following this incident, the base was placed on maximum alert.

Facing the threat, Bangladeshi peacekeepers carried out warning shots and deployed robust patrols along the road to Bule. Objective: secure the area, support the Congolese army, deter armed groups, and ensure the protection of civilians.

Local civil society fears a heavy toll. Its president, Désiré Malodra, confirms the discovery of the lifeless body of one civilian and another wounded person, presumably hit by stray bullets.

These events illustrate the persistent volatility of the security situation in Ituri and remind us of MONUSCO's continued commitment to protecting civilians and supporting Congolese forces, despite an operational environment marked by high risks.