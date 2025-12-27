Sudan: UN Renews Ceasefire Push in Sudan

The UN has urged Sudan's warring parties to pursue compromise and an immediate ceasefire, even as drone attacks, displacement and the killing of peacekeepers underscore the growing risks to civilians and humanitarians.

The appeal follows a peace initiative presented by Sudan's Transitional Prime Minister during a Security Council meeting earlier this week.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres "takes note of the peace initiative", his spokesperson said on Friday, stressing that "the pursuit of lasting and inclusive peace is essential as the conflict enters a new year."

He called on the parties to agree on an immediate cessation of hostilities and work toward a lasting ceasefire that preserves Sudan's unity and territorial integrity, urging Sudanese actors to "prioritise compromise and articulate a shared vision for a civilian-led transition."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, remains ready to advance consultations with both parties to help secure an inclusive and sustainable resolution, complementing ongoing efforts by Member States and regional partners.

Peacekeepers withdraw after deadly attack

The push for peace comes amid serious security setbacks on the ground.

This weekend, the UN peacekeeping mission in the oil-rich region of Abyei - which straddles Sudan and South Sudan - completed the evacuation of its logistics base in Kadugli, South Kordofan, ending nearly 13 years of operations at the site.

The withdrawal followed drone attacks on 13 December that killed six Bangladeshi peacekeepers and seriously injured nine others. The remains of those killed have been repatriated, while eight of the wounded are receiving treatment in Kenya.

The Kadugli base served as the headquarters of the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism (JVMM), which monitors a safe demilitarized border zone established by Sudan and South Sudan in 2012.

UNISFA continues to operate from other locations, including Tishwin and Abu Qussa.

Humanitarian needs mount

Beyond the battlefield, humanitarian needs continue to rise.

A recent UN-led assessment shows that female-headed households face heightened vulnerability across Sudan, including reduced access to cash, education and water services, and greater exposure to displacement and protection risks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan International Organisations Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At Monday's Security Council meeting, senior UN officials warned that intensified fighting - particularly in Kordofan and Darfur - has driven mass displacement, disrupted aid access and worsened already catastrophic conditions for civilians.

Into its third year, the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has precipitated one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, claiming thousands of civilian lives, displacing millions and triggering famine conditions in several areas.