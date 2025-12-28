Uganda/Tanzania: Okello Misses Penalty, Stalemate in East African Derby

Uganda 1-1 Tanzania

Rabat, Morocco | THE INDEPENDENT | Allan Okello's stoppage-time penalty miss proved costly as an intense East African derby between Uganda and Tanzania ended in a 1-1 draw at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco 2025, at Stade El Barid in Rabat on Saturday night.

Uganda were handed a golden opportunity to claim all three points after substitute Karl Ikpeazu had drawn them level to cancel out Simon Msuva's opener, but Okello blazed his spot-kick over the crossbar at the stroke of full time, denying the Cranes a dramatic victory.

Victory would have significantly boosted Uganda's hopes of progressing to the knockout stages. Instead, the draw leaves both sides facing must-win scenarios on the final day of Group C action.

The contest lived up to its billing as a fiercely contested regional derby. Rodgers Mato went closest in the first half, his powerful header from an Azizi Kayondo cross crashing against the crossbar, while Okello tested Tanzanian goalkeeper Foba Zuberi twice from close range.

At the other end, veteran goalkeeper Dennis Onyango, called in to the starting line-up after sitting out the opening match, produced a composed display to limit Tanzania's threat, particularly from aerial deliveries.

The tempo remained high after the break, and it was Tanzania who struck first. In the 58th minute, Alhassan Baba was penalized for handling the ball inside the area while attempting to block Alphonce Msanga's effort.

Msuva stepped up and confidently converted the resulting penalty.

Uganda pressed for a response and were rewarded 10 minutes later when Ikpeazu dived in to meet a Dennis Omedi cross, heading home to restore parity. The Cranes then thought they had snatched victory deep into stoppage time, but Okello's penalty sailed over the bar.

There was still late drama at the other end, as Onyango spilled a cross into a dangerous area, only for substitute Charles M'Mbowa to volley wide and spare Uganda further punishment.

Tanzania will next face Tunisia at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, while Uganda travel to Fez for a decisive encounter against Nigeria's Super Eagles.

REACTIONS:

MOM: Simon Msuva - Tanzania

"Thank you so much. I am really happy with the trophy, but I cannot take all the credit. It is for my teammates and the supporters who have rallied us. We know Uganda are our neighbours so we knew it would be difficult but thank God we managed to work together and get a result"

Miguel Gamondi - Tanzania

"First, we are a little disappointed that we did not win but I do believe we had a very good game with high intensity. In attacking we lost some balls. Uganda created some good chances, and I think we changed well in the second half. We created chances, dominated and were dangerous but we made a mistake to allow for a cross which resulted in a goal. We feel sorry for all the Tanzanian people that we did not win but we continue working hard in this tough competition"

Paul Put - Uganda

"I think we didn't deserve a draw. I think we had more opportunities. If you look at the ball possession, we had more of it. We also missed a penalty which is very painful but that is a part of football. We have a very young team so my responsibility is also to build a team for 2027 because we are the host country. I spoke to the players and informed that they we need to keep the belief. You have to play until the last game. Yes we are disappointed, but we need to reset the mindset and prepare for the match against Nigeria which we know will not be easy.