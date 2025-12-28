South Africa: Students Bring Sunshine and Gifts to Lonely Elders

Thomas More College pupils raised funds to pack 75 gift bags for residents at Jabulani Senior Citizens Residence.

The Robin Hood Foundation delivered the treats to ensure the grandpas and grannies feel special this Christmas.

The festive season can be a lonely time for the elderly, but a group of students and volunteers has changed that for one home in Amanzimtoti.

The Robin Hood Foundation made its 16th visit to the Jabulani Senior Citizens Residence to deliver holiday cheer.

They arrived with more than 75 gift bags packed with toiletries, sweets, and snacks.

This kindness was made possible by the students, teachers, and families of Thomas More College.

The school held a fundraiser to buy the gifts. They wanted to help grannies and grandpas they had never even met.

The foundation says the visit was 'pure sunshine' from beginning to end.

'The grannies and grandpas were so grateful for their gifts. The smiles, the hugs, the laughter... it was a morning overflowing with warmth,' the foundation said.

For the residents, the visit was about more than just the parcels. It was a reminder that they are seen and valued.

The foundation is encouraging ordinary people to follow this example.

They say that even small gestures like visiting a nearby old-age home for a cup of tea or bringing a book can make a massive difference to someone who is lonely.