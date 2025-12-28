Namibia Agrees to Take Back Illegal Migrants, Criminals in UK

Namibia and Angola have agreed to take back illegal migrants and criminals living in the United Kingdom after the UK government threatened to impose a visa ban on the countries.

The UK's Home Office confirmed that Angola and Namibia had agreed to step up efforts to take back their citizens, having been threatened with sanctions alongside the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Home Office said Angola and Namibia agreeing to improve their processes marked the "first delivery success from last month's asylum reforms".

In November, the UK government warned it would stop granting visas to people from Angola, Namibia and the DRC if their governments did not rapidly improve cooperation on removals.

The Home Office said returns from the DRC, Angola and Namibia were being frustrated, with paperwork not being processed or people being required to sign their own documents, giving them an effective veto.

It warned that the three countries faced penalties for their "unacceptably poor and obstructive returns processes".

Meanwhile, the UK is set to impose visa restrictions against people arriving from the DRC after its government failed to agree to measures allowing the return of illegal migrants and foreign national offenders. - BBC

