Rwanda: Five Key Developments That Shaped Rwanda's Aviation Industry in 2025

Rwanda's aviation sector posted notable gains in 2025, driven by fleet expansion, new air service agreements, route growth, cargo partnerships and advances in aviation technology.

Below are five developments that defined the industry during the year.

1. RwandAir expands fleet with two Boeing aircraft

RwandAir strengthened its operational capacity in 2025 with the acquisition of two Boeing 737-800 aircraft, announced on August 27.

Each aircraft is configured with 12 Business Class and 162 Economy Class seats and is primarily deployed on short- and medium-haul routes. The additions helped improve schedule reliability after earlier technical disruptions that had constrained fleet availability.

The new planes increased RwandAir's fleet from 14 to 16 aircraft. The airline also confirmed plans to receive a wide-body Airbus A330-200 by the end of 2025 to support long-haul operations.

RwandAir projects its fleet will grow to 21 aircraft, with passenger numbers exceeding 2.1 million by 2029, up from just over one million in 2023.

2. Rwanda activates air service agreements with 12 countries

In December 2025, Rwanda enacted laws and presidential orders to enforce bilateral air service agreements with 12 countries, following parliamentary approval and publication in the Official Gazette.

The agreements cover Eswatini, Guinea, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Zimbabwe, Georgia, France, Poland, Oman, Suriname and Canada. They provide a legal framework for international air services, including airline designation, route access, safety oversight, commercial rights and dispute resolution mechanisms.

Key provisions include fair competition among designated airlines, revenue repatriation, tax and customs duty exemptions, and provisions for code-sharing and joint venture arrangements.

According to the government, the agreements align with international aviation standards and continental initiatives such as the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), strengthening Rwanda's regional and global air connectivity.

3. RwandAir launches Zanzibar route, resumes Mombasa flights

On December 1, RwandAir launched its first-ever flights to Zanzibar, Tanzania, and resumed services to Mombasa, Kenya, marking a significant expansion of its East African network.

The route operates four times a week using Boeing 737 aircraft, linking Kigali to Zanzibar and Mombasa in a single rotation. Zanzibar became a new destination, while Mombasa was restored after RwandAir last served the route in 2019.

With the additions, RwandAir now serves three destinations in Tanzania and two in Kenya.

The airline said the routes respond to growing demand for leisure and regional travel and support its plan to increase destinations from 23 to 29 by 2029.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Zanzibar, Ernest Mushi, RwandAir's acting Chief Operations Officer, said the island's rising global appeal as a tourism and cultural destination made improved connectivity essential.

"By linking Zanzibar with both Kigali and Mombasa, we are creating a seamless travel corridor that supports tourism, boosts regional integration and offers customers greater flexibility," he said.

4. Rwanda partners with Qatar Airways to boost air cargo capacity

In October, Rwanda entered a strategic partnership with Qatar Airways Cargo to address persistent air freight constraints affecting exporters, particularly in the horticulture sector.

The collaboration gives Rwanda access to Qatar Airways' global cargo network and high-capacity freighter operations through Doha, easing limitations caused by limited cargo space, high costs and delivery delays.

Exporters welcomed the move, saying it would enable full shipment volumes, unlock new international markets and support Rwanda's goal of increasing agricultural export revenues from $893 million in 2024/25 to over $1.5 billion by 2029 under the fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA 5).

RwandAir currently operates one dedicated cargo aircraft with a capacity of 23 tonnes.

Speaking to The New Times, Robert Rukundo, Chairman of the Horticulture Exporters' Association of Rwanda, described the partnership as a long-overdue solution.

"With Qatar's air freight base, the issue will be resolved and open up other opportunities for regional exporters, including Rwandans," he said. "It positions Rwanda as a cargo hub, which we appreciate."

He noted that exporters often fail to ship full volumes, especially during peak passenger seasons when cargo space on passenger aircraft is limited.

"With Qatar's freighters, exporters will finally be able to move full volumes without restrictions. That will drive investment and increase export revenues," he added.

5. Rwanda hosts Africa's first public flight of a self-flying air taxi

In a continental first, Rwanda hosted a public demonstration flight of a self-flying electric air taxi during the 2025 Aviation Africa Summit & Exhibition in Kigali on September 4.

The aircraft, an EH216-S electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle developed by China-based EHang, is fully autonomous, pilotless and designed for short urban trips of up to 30 kilometres.

The project is a partnership between the Government of Rwanda and China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), marking Rwanda's entry into Advanced Air Mobility (AAM).

While commercial operations are pending regulatory approval, the demonstration underscored Rwanda's ambition to adopt emerging aviation technologies and position itself as a regional leader in innovation-driven air transport.

Together, these five developments highlight Rwanda's strategic push in 2025 to expand air connectivity, modernise aviation infrastructure, support exports and embrace future-ready mobility solutions.