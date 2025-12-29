Ethiopian Coffee Trading Center Opens in Zhuzhou to Boost China Market Access

28 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — An Ethiopian specialty coffee trading center was officially unveiled on Saturday in Zhuzhou, Hunan province, marking a new step in expanding Ethiopian coffee's presence in the Chinese market.

The center will serve as a hub for product display, trade transactions, and cultural exchange.

The launch took place during the Ethiopia-China Coffee Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference, which drew nearly 300 participants, including government officials, industry experts, and business representatives from Ethiopia and Hunan.

Organized by the Ethio-China Friendship Committee, the conference aims to introduce Ethiopia's premium coffee varieties to a broad consumer base in China, strengthening trade ties between the two countries.

Ethiopia, known as the birthplace of coffee and a major global supplier of high-quality beans, has seen China become its fourth-largest export market.

In the past five months alone, Ethiopia exported 16,300 metric tons of coffee to China, valued at 113 million dollars.

Ethiopian President Taye Atske-selassie reaffirmed the country's commitment to deepening coffee trade cooperation with China in a video address to the conference.

According to Adugna Debela Bote, director-general of the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority, the new trading center will help establish direct sales channels by utilizing Zhuzhou's cross-border e-commerce pilot zones, improving efficiency and market access.

He also emphasized that promoting Ethiopian coffee culture through immersive experiences in key commercial areas would be essential for building long-term consumer loyalty.

During the event, Ethiopian and Chinese enterprises signed several cooperation agreements covering coffee trade, barter platforms, and new energy projects.

Hu Xusheng, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the Hunan Provincial People's Congress, said the conference reflects Hunan's ongoing role in supporting China-Africa cooperation, particularly as the permanent host province of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo.

