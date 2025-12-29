Kenya: Mudavadi Visits Mungoma Caves, Pledges to Boost Cultural Tourism in Vihiga

Vihiga — Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi visited the historic Mungoma Caves in Vihiga County, fondly known as "Hango Humulogoli," the sacred home of Mulogoli, founder and hero of the Maragoli community.

The tour of the caves, which serve as a vital cultural and historical landmark, offered Mudavadi a deep sense of reflection and appreciation for the Maragoli heritage. The caves, regarded as the womb of Maragoli culture, continue to host rituals, ceremonies, and initiation rites, preserving centuries-old traditions.

"Stepping inside feels like entering a mythical underworld, rich with history, folklore, and the spiritual identity of the Maragoli people," Mudavadi tweeted following his visit.

Historically, the Mungoma Caves provided refuge for locals resisting British colonial rule, including during the Mau Mau movement, offering shelter to individuals fleeing colonial forces. Today, the caves have become an attraction for tourists keen to explore Kenya's cultural heritage and independence struggle, while fostering pride and identity within the Maragoli community.

During the visit, Mudavadi assured the local population of the government's commitment to uplift Mungoma Caves into a nationally recognized shrine and a key tourism site. He revealed plans to develop the area into a picnic and cultural tourism hub with both national and international appeal.

"I will be advancing a proposal to establish a clear development framework," he said, highlighting that the initiative will focus on upgrading road access, power connectivity, and water supply, while enabling the local community to benefit economically from tourism.

Formed by massive boulders creating winding hollow passages, the Mungoma Caves continue to stand as a testament to Maragoli culture, resilience, and Kenya's rich historical tapestry, making the site a cornerstone for cultural preservation and community-driven development.

The visit marks a significant step towards integrating heritage conservation with economic empowerment, ensuring that the caves remain both a source of pride and a driver for regional tourism in Vihiga County.