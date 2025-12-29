Ethiopian Delegation Boosts China Ties As Coffee Takes Center Stage

Addis Ababa — A high-level Ethiopian delegation recently took part in a strategic conference and a major trade promotion event in Hunan Province, China, aimed at boosting the export of Ethiopian specialty coffee to the vast Chinese market.

Hosted in Zhuzhou City, the event provided an extensive platform to showcase Ethiopia's unique coffee flavors to more than 700,000 attendees.

Ethiopia's Ambassador to China, Tefera Derbew highlighted the growing ties between the two countries, emphasizing coffee's role as a unifying commodity.

On his part, State Minister of Agriculture, Ifa Muleta, detailed Ethiopia's ongoing agricultural initiatives and called for collaboration on agricultural inputs, efficient harvesting, storage, and distribution.

As the birthplace of coffee and a leading global supplier of high-quality beans, Ethiopia has seen China emerge as its fourth-largest export market.

Over the past five months alone, Ethiopia exported 16,300 metric tons of coffee to China, valued at 113 million dollars.

During the event, Ethiopian and Chinese enterprises signed multiple cooperation agreements covering coffee trade, barter platforms, and new energy projects.

State Minister of Government Communication Service, Tesfahun Gobezay, underscored that coffee is more than just a commodity for Ethiopia.

For him, coffee is a cultural asset with the potential to strengthen people-to-people relations between the two nations.

Adugna Debela, Director-General of the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority, highlighted the growing demand for Ethiopian coffee in China and expressed readiness to establish effective partnerships moving forward.