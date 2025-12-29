Ethiopia: Nationwide Dialogue in Ethiopia Called Critical Opportunity for Consensus, Says ECSOC

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations Council (ECSOC) has urged citizens to actively participate in the ongoing National Dialogue, calling it a rare and decisive opportunity to build a shared national consensus and lay the foundation for lasting democracy in Ethiopia.

Decades of political disagreements, historical polarization, and ideological conflicts have left Ethiopia with deep-seated division.

In response, the government recently launched a nationwide dialogue to foster inclusive discussions, bridge divides, and create a platform for reconciliation. The initiative aims to heal historical wounds, build consensus on critical national issues, and chart a stable and cooperative path for the country's political and social development.

ECSOC President Ahmed Hussein told ENA that Ethiopia has repeatedly faced crises stemming from the lack of agreement on common national interests.

"Our country has paid dearly for failing to reach consensus on fundamental issues," he said, urging all Ethiopians to engage in the consultation process and avoid repeating past mistakes.

The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission is currently finalizing agenda items and mobilizing resources ahead of the National Dialogue Conference.

According to Ahmed, the dialogue offers "a golden opportunity to create a common understanding on national agendas that have remained unresolved for centuries."

He stressed that a mature democratic system and a healthy political environment can only be achieved through inclusive dialogue grounded in the supremacy of ideas.

"National consensus can be strengthened when differences are addressed through dialogue rather than confrontation," he noted.

ECSOC, he added, is providing constructive support to the pre-conference dialogue process to ensure it remains participatory, inclusive and credible.

"This national dialogue is a major opportunity to reinforce unity and strengthen consensus," Ahmed said.

Civil society actors working with women and youth also underscored their commitment to the process.

Worknesh Begi, founder and director of Turcanfi Sustainable Development, said her organization is actively supporting women's participation in agenda setting and consultations.

"We have helped women engage meaningfully by gathering their views and submitting agenda proposals aimed at building national consensus," she said.

Sisay Tarekegn, secretary of Wibuntu Peace Building Alliance, said similar efforts are underway to ensure strong youth participation.

He noted that the agenda setting and consultation process is taking concrete steps to include young people and said his organization will continue to provide full support for the success of the National Dialogue Conference.