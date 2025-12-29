Ethiopia Rises As Prime Hub for Indian Investment, Says Ambassador Rai

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is rapidly establishing itself as a prime hub for Indian capital, driving modernization across key sectors of the national economy, according to Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Anil Kumar Rai.

Speaking to ENA, Ambassador Rai described Ethiopia as a rising destination for major investors, reinforcing a longstanding economic partnership between the two countries.

"India is among the largest investors in Ethiopia, with approximately 5 billion USD already invested and an additional 1.5 billion USD in the pipeline," the Ambassador revealed.

These investments focus on strategic sectors aimed at boosting technological independence and industrial growth.

"Most of the investments are concentrated in priority areas such as health, manufacturing essential medicines, agriculture, which is a vital source of foreign exchange, and textiles. We have also expanded into sectors like automobiles," Ambassador Rai explained.

This influx of capital has significantly impacted the labor market, creating around 75,000 direct jobs, he noted.

The Ambassador credited Ethiopia's bold macroeconomic reforms and urban modernization efforts for attracting this wave of investment.

Programs like Digital Ethiopia 2030 and urban corridor development projects are drawing innovative entrepreneurs, he added.

"Thanks to Ethiopia's homegrown reforms, projects like the corridor development to create smart, livable, ultra-modern cities, the Bishoftu Airport Project, and many others have opened new opportunities for engagement," he said.

Indian investors in Ethiopia have also confirmed that earlier logistical and financial barriers are steadily being overcome.

Harsh Kothari, CEO of Mohan Group of Companies, highlighted the practical benefits of recent policy reforms.

"The reforms have been implemented successfully. There is no longer a foreign exchange problem. The Dire Dawa Free Trade Zone is now operational, and the improved road connections extend market opportunities beyond Ethiopia," Kothari stated.

Specialized infrastructure such as Kilinto Industrial Park is also playing a crucial role in fostering high-tech manufacturing.

Raji John of Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ethiopia Plc also encouraged more Indian companies to take advantage of these facilities.

"Kilinto Industrial Park is specifically developed for pharmaceutical and chemical industries. We believe many Indian firms should invest here given the growing demand," he said.