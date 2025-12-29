South Africa/Zimbabwe: Bafana Bafana Focused On Zimbabwean Challenge After Falling Short Against Egypt

Hugo Broos's troops want to beat Zimbabwe in their final Group B game on Monday, to qualify for the round of 16 on a winning note.

In tournament soccer, there is little time to mope around in the aftermath of a disappointing result. It's important to keep moving. Someone as experienced as Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos knows this well.

He will impart this wisdom to his players ahead of their crucial final group-stage game against Zimbabwe at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), taking place in Morocco.

South Africa went down 1-0 to seven-time African champions Egypt on Friday, 26 December. Broos and his men felt aggrieved by some of the key refereeing decisions taken on the day.

They are particularly disappointed at the decision that saw Egypt earn a penalty in the dying stages of the first half, which Mohamed Salah dispatched. Bafana Bafana are also aggrieved at the decision to deny them a penalty towards the end of the game, with the team's shout for a handball inside the Egyptian box dismissed by referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana.

Keep walking

Nevertheless, what's done is done and all the team can do now is face forward.

"The first thing we have to do is forget about the Egypt game. It's finished, and we can't change anything. Even we are angry and frustrated about what...