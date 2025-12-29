Malawi: Relocation Order Meets Reality - MEC Silent As Logistical, Staffing Challenges Test Government Directive

More than two months after President Peter Mutharika's Executive Order directing key public institutions to relocate their headquarters, the exercise is exposing sharp contrasts in readiness--and serious challenges on the ground.

While Macra, Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC), and Malawi Prisons Service (MPS) report varying degrees of progress, the Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) remains conspicuously silent, raising questions about preparedness, coordination, and the practical cost of hurried relocations.

In an order dated October 10, 2025, Mutharika instructed Macra, Mec and MHC to move their headquarters back to Blantyre, and MPS to return to Zomba, giving the institutions three months to comply.

As the deadline approaches, compliance has proven easier on paper than in practice.

MEC: No Clarity, No Timeline

Despite repeated follow-ups, Mec has failed to provide any update on whether the relocation process has even begun.

Mec Director of Communications Sangwani Mwafulirwa said the commission has not yet communicated any position on the matter.

"I don't have any information from the commission to share regarding that issue. When the commission advises, the public will be informed," he said.

The silence has triggered concern among governance observers, given Mec's critical constitutional role and the operational sensitivity involved in relocating an electoral management body--especially with future electoral processes on the horizon.

Macra Pushes Ahead, Staff Feel the Strain

In contrast, Macra says it has made what it describes as "tremendous progress," although the pace has not come without disruption.

Acting Director General Mayamiko Nkoloma said about 60 percent of staff had relocated to Blantyre before the Christmas break, following a phased approach.

"Phase One, which ran from December 1 to December 12, involved senior and middle management. Operationally, Macra is now functioning from Blantyre," he said.

Phase Two, covering junior officers and support staff, began on December 15 and is expected to end on January 2, 2026, with full relocation anticipated by January 5.

However, behind the progress are staff adjustment challenges, including housing, family relocation, schooling for children, and disruption of personal livelihoods--issues the institution has not publicly detailed.

Macra argues the long-term gains justify the short-term pain.

"We are saving heavily on rentals. In Lilongwe, we were renting nearly five buildings. In Blantyre, we are using our own offices," Nkoloma said, adding that centralised offices will improve supervision and efficiency.

MHC Complies, Details Thin

The Malawi Housing Corporation has confirmed compliance but offered little detail on the scale, cost, or challenges of the move.

Ministry of Lands spokesperson Stanley Nkhondoyachepa said MHC had already relocated its headquarters to Blantyre.

"I can confirm that we complied with the directive," he said.

MPS Racing Against the Clock

For the Malawi Prisons Service, the relocation back to Zomba is still a work in progress.

MPS spokesperson Steve Meke said the process is advancing with stakeholder involvement, but acknowledged uncertainties.

"We are on course to meet the deadline unless unforeseen challenges arise," Meke said.

Relocating a national security institution, analysts note, involves complex logistics, infrastructure readiness, and welfare considerations for officers--making delays more than just bureaucratic inconveniences.

A Policy Under Pressure

The institutions affected had only recently moved their headquarters to Lilongwe--Mec in June 2023, MPS in January 2024, followed by Macra and MHC in March 2024--making the reversal costly and disruptive.

Critics argue the rapid back-and-forth relocations risk wasting public resources, destabilising institutions, and demoralising staff, especially in the absence of clear transition frameworks and published cost-benefit analyses.

As some institutions push ahead and others stall, the relocation order is fast becoming a test case--not just of compliance, but of whether administrative directives are matched with planning, funding, and human considerations.

For now, one thing is clear: relocating headquarters is easier to decree than to deliver.