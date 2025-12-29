Malawi: 'No More Talk' - CSOs Issue Hard Ultimatum to DPP On Corruption, Austerity and Economic Recovery

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have issued a blunt and uncompromising set of demands to the new Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration, insisting that governance reforms must be measurable, corruption prosecutions visible, and economic recovery immediate--or public patience will quickly wear thin.

At the top of the CSOs' demands is strict enforcement of procurement and public finance laws, full transparency in the implementation of austerity measures, and swift prosecution of high-profile corruption cases, regardless of political rank or party affiliation. They say Malawi can no longer afford reforms that exist only in speeches and policy documents.

"We are no longer interested in rhetoric. The government must move from promises to measurable action," said Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT) executive director Willy Kambwandira.

CSOs argue that Malawi's economic collapse did not happen by accident but was driven by weak governance, selective justice, and entrenched impunity, particularly during the five-year rule of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Kambwandira stressed that Malawians expect to see real consequences for abuse of office and misuse of public funds, warning that selective justice would amount to "another year of impunity disguised as reform."

"We expect progress and swift prosecution of all high-profile corruption cases involving both current and former senior government officials," he said.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) added its voice, saying the new administration must show strong political will to fix long-standing failures in public financial management and service delivery.

HRDC national chairperson Michael Kaiyatsa said persistent governance failures have steadily eroded public trust and weakened confidence in state institutions.

"For years, Malawi has struggled with transparency in procurement, enforcement of anti-corruption laws, and accountability in service delivery. These failures have undermined public trust and must be addressed decisively," Kaiyatsa said.

He urged the government to empower oversight institutions to operate independently and without political interference, warning that reform without institutional independence would collapse.

The Consumers Association of Malawi (Cama) cautioned the DPP administration against relying on populist policies that provide short-term political comfort while deepening long-term economic pain.

Cama executive director John Kapito said Malawians--especially the poor--have paid the price for policies designed for political survival rather than economic sustainability.

"The government must abandon populist approaches that offer headlines but no lasting solutions," Kapito warned.

Governance expert Undule Mwakasungula reminded the administration that the Constitution, not political convenience, must be the ultimate benchmark for reform.

"Malawi has long faced governance challenges--corruption, weak rule of law, and human rights violations," Mwakasungula said. "This government must demonstrate transparency in decision-making, apply the law fairly, protect citizens' rights, and enable public participation in governance."

Government has acknowledged the CSOs' demands, conceding that they are merited, particularly in light of what it described as indecision and weak policy implementation under the previous MCP administration.

Minister of Information Shadric Namalomba said the Mutharika administration has come with a clear break from the past, pledging action rather than excuses.

"There will be no more hopelessness. We are reforming government systems and strengthening digitisation to deliver an inclusive, efficient, transparent and effective government," Namalomba said.

He revealed that reform proposals ignored by the previous administration will now be revisited and implemented.

Namalomba also promised an end to long queues for passports, national IDs, driving licences, and basic commodities such as sugar, saying these failures symbolised state dysfunction.

He said the DPP administration will prioritise industrialisation, commercial agriculture, and mining to create jobs and revive the economy.

As the DPP settles into power, CSOs have made it clear: this is a probation year. Malawians are watching not what the government says, but what it does--and how fast.

The message from civil society is unmistakable: Deliver real reform, or lose public trust--quickly.