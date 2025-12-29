Uganda: Museveni Pledges Govt Support for Tooro Kingdom's Muchwa Legacy Centre Project

President Museveni has pledged government support for the redevelopment of the historic Muchwa Building in Fort Portal City into a multi-purpose legacy centre aimed at preserving Tooro Kingdom's cultural heritage while promoting youth engagement, tourism, and economic sustainability.

The commitment was made on Tuesday during a meeting at Rwakitura between the President and senior officials of the Tooro Kingdom, led by the Kingdom's Prime Minister, Calvin Armstrong Rwomire Omuhikirwa.

The delegation also included the Deputy Prime Minister, as well as the Ministers responsible for Youth and Tourism.

President Museveni said the redevelopment of the Muchwa Building aligns with the government's broader efforts to protect Uganda's cultural sites while transforming them into productive assets that contribute to socio-economic development.

"We discussed and agreed that the government will support the redevelopment of the historic Muchwa Building in Fort Portal into a multi-purpose legacy centre to preserve Tooro's cultural heritage, support youth engagement, promote tourism, and ensure economic sustainability," President Museveni said.

The President emphasized that cultural institutions play a vital role in fostering unity, identity, and development, particularly among young people. He noted that integrating culture with tourism, innovation, and skills development can create employment opportunities and stimulate local economies.

Officials from the Tooro Kingdom welcomed the government's commitment, describing the Muchwa Building as a key historical landmark whose restoration will strengthen the Kingdom's cultural presence and attract both domestic and international tourists.

Prime Minister Rwomire thanked President Museveni for recognizing the importance of cultural heritage, saying the proposed legacy centre will serve as a hub for cultural preservation, youth empowerment programmes, and tourism-related activities in the Tooro sub-region.

Once redeveloped, the Muchwa Building is expected to host cultural exhibition spaces, youth innovation and engagement centres, and tourism facilities--positioning Fort Portal City as a major cultural and heritage destination in western Uganda.

The meeting reaffirmed continued collaboration between the central government and cultural institutions in promoting inclusive development while safeguarding Uganda's rich cultural history.