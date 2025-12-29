Rwanda to Start Producing Key Nuclear Medicine Chemical in 2026

Starting in the first quarter of 2026, Rwanda is set to become a producer of radionuclides, a key chemical for nuclear medicine.

Nuclear medicine is a specialised medical field that uses small amounts of radioactive materials, known as radiotracers, to diagnose and treat diseases by observing physiological functions and cellular activity inside the body.

It uses advanced technologies such as the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan, which is expected to be rolled out at Rwanda Military Referral and Teaching Hospital (RMRTH).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Remy Wilson Bana, the acting division manager for nuclear and radiation safety at Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), Rwanda has already acquired the equipment for production of the radionuclides.

ALSO READ: Oncologist talks expected impact of nuclear medicine in Rwanda

Until now, the closest source for these critical medical materials was often Egypt or further abroad in Europe.

The domestic production is expected to create at least 100 high-tech jobs for technical staff in the nuclear and radiation fields.

Beyond employment, the move strengthens Rwanda's ambition to become a regional medical hub and reducing the nation's reliance on imported medical isotopes from as far away as Egypt.

ALSO READ: Nuclear energy: How Rwanda could benefit from global initiative

For years, the high cost of traveling abroad for a PET scan, has been a barrier for many.

"Economically, this is a great achievement because most Rwandans have been going abroad, especially in India or Europe, for diagnosis," Bana explained.

He noted that nuclear medicine is unique because it works at a "cellular level," allowing doctors to detect the evolution of cancer cells at a very early stage.

"This will actually save that money people have been using to go to seek diagnosis and the treatments abroad," he added.

The government has partnered with Aegle Onco Care, a medical service provider with roots in Mauritius and India, to facilitate the investment.

The project will see nuclear medicine departments licensed and operational at major facilities, including the RMRTH, and King Faisal Hospital.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are probably going to license four nuclear medicine departments," Bana said.

ALSO READ: Inside Rwanda's Rwf90 billion nuclear energy deal

Meanwhile, he also hinted at Rwanda's plans to generate eletricity from nuclear energy.

"Currently activities are ongoing to ensure that we have nuclear energy production that will fit Rwanda's electricity demand," Bana noted.